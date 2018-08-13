Monday, 13 August 2018

Best craft showcase

MORE than 150 stalls showcasing the best of handmade crafts will be at the Henley Country Craft Show at Stonor Park.

Visitors will be able to browse through bespoke products for the home and garden, including furniture and glassware and jewellery, beauty products and leather goods from August 24 to 27.

There will also be opportunities to take part in demonstrations, child-friendly workshops and relax in the beautiful grounds of the house and gardens of the estate.

Live music comes courtesy of The Haywood Sisters and Crooked Style while there is also a range of artisan food and drink suppliers, hand-picked for summer outdoor dining.

The show, which was previously called the Henley Handmade Fair, is open from 10am to 5pm.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.ichfevents.co.uk

