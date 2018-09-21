Friday, 21 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Best pub on ale trail

Best pub on ale trail

THE Flower Pot in Aston has been named the best pub on an ale trail.

It won the outstanding ale trail pub at the Reading and Mid-Berkshire’s Campaign for Real Ale Awards.

The Brakspear pub, which has been run by Tony Read and his partner Pat Thatcher for 27 years, was one of 24 pubs in the area which was part of this year’s trail.

The couple were presented with a certificate at the awards ceremony at Reading University last week. Mr Read, 69, said: “There was a buffet dinner and they handed out about 30 awards but only one for the ale trail.

“CAMRA said our hospitality was second to none and they had good feedback from customers.

“We are really pleased to get an award from CAMRA — you can’t do better than that.”

The couple, who are Brakspear’s longest-serving tenants, were also honoured by CAMRA last year for outstanding long service.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33