Five-star Da Silva helps Rotherfield United secure league title in style

ROTHERFIELD UNITED U14s put in a fine display of commanding football on Sunday as they defeated ST EDMUNDS U14s 9-0.

The three points earnt have now made it mathematically impossible for anyone else but unbeaten Rotherfield to secure the Oxford Mail Youth League title. United are nine points clear with three games left in the season.

With a changed squad from the previous cup tie game, seven minutes in Felix Grant opened the Rotherfield account followed by Manuel Da Silva, who then proceeded to score four more.

Dhemandra Mahabir executed an impressive free kick that found the top left corner of the net, the seventh time he has done so this season.

Peter Evans bagged one, and Grant finished off the tally with a precisely taken volley.

Having secured the league title Rotherfield will now be aiming to make it a double when they play the county cup final in May.

Rotherfield United U14s: Charlie Masters, Louis Jack, Charlie Wagstaff, D Mahabir, Felix Grant, Max Summers, Manuel Da Silva, Peter Evans, Justus Larter, Rowan Prince, Luke Taylor, Zodey Sabijan, Sam Agg.

ROTHERFIELD HORNETS U8s were victorious in the Berkshire Youth Development League Cup semi-final against WOODLEY WANDERERS U8s as they ran out 8-2 winners.

The Hornets took control early on and raced into a 4-0 lead. Rotherfield defended and attacked with determination. Woodley pulled a couple of goals back but the Hornets fired home a further four to secure their place in the final against Caversham Trents.