Match day parking problem

PARENTS have been warned not to park inconsiderately when taking their children to football matches in Wargrave.

Parish councillor Marion Pope said drivers parked “anywhere” for the matches at Kings Field and blocked other people’s driveways.

The problem was brought to a head earlier this month when the parking area at Kings Field was closed following rain.

Cllr Pope said some drivers parked at Sovereign Housing, an affordable housing development, which caused problems for residents.

Speaking at a parish council meeting, she said: “They are parking across driveways, so we have got to have a little bit of foresight.

“Football is such a huge thing now and it’s lovely to see, it’s just this parking issue.”

Councillor Andrew Luckwell, who is a coach at Wargrave Wolves FC, said he had spoken to away teams about parking in the village.

He said: “I sent out an email to the opposition and told them Kings Field was closed so they had to park at the recreation ground car park and could they ensure they use the minimum amount of cars to get here.

“They turned up in four vehicles for 15 boys.”

Councillor Terry Cattermole said: “I really don’t see an easy solution. It’s going to happen infrequently when Kings Field is out of bounds but to overcome it is a massive problem.”

The council has previously asked clubs using Kings Field and the recreation ground to park in the designated car parks.