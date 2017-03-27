Spot on Lions keeper secures side place in Premier League cup final

HENLEY LIONS U11s won a penalty shoot out after extra time against COVENTRY CITY U11s to secure a place in the final of the Junior Premier League National Cup last Saturday.

The Lions got off to the worst start possible at Evesham with Coventry taking the lead less than 15 seconds in. Henley looked nervous and only a few minutes later gave themselves a huge mountain to climb going 2-0 down following a well-placed free kick.

A change of tactics in the second half saw the Lions dominate the match. Henley pulled a goal back when the City goalkeper struck the ball into Rocky Williams who, by the time he had turned around, saw the ball in the back of the net.

The Lions continued to push for an equaliser which eventually came through a spot kick strike from Williams. The game could have been over with chances from Jake Coomes and Gabriel Maslen just going wide.

Good defensive display from the young Lions saw a goaless extra time taking the tie into penalties. The Lions keeper Steen Alden saw a penalty hit the post before saving the next one. Alden then stepped up to score the winning spot kick to secure his side a place in the final against North Somerset in May.