Monday, 27 March 2017

Chaplin and Hayden at the double for Town

KIDMORE END/THE MOD RESERVES’ Premier Division promotion hopes took a knock as they went down 4-3 against WOODLEY WANDERERS at Gallowstree Common last Sunday.

Division 1 basement side SC UNITED slipped to their 10th league defeat of the season as they lost 3-0 against 116 EXILES at Bishopswood.

Meanwhile in Division 3 East HENLEY TOWN maintained their promotion push with a 4-1 home victory against FOREST.

The visitors got off to a good start and Henley had goalkeeper Aaron Stevens to thank as he pulled off a treble save to deny Forest.

Henley took the lead when Thomas Chaplin found Aaron Brittain on the wing. Birttain burst forward and played the ball across the box back to Chaplin who fired home.

Soon after Henley doubled their lead when Brittain held off and beat two Forest defenders before being brought down outside the box. Chaplin scored the resulting free kick, sending a shot into the bottom corner giving the keeper no chance.

The visitors pulled a goal back from a well-taken free kick before Henley restored their two goal advantage when a long free kick from Stevens was flicked on by Chaplin and midfielder Dan Hayden latched on to it and struck the ball across goal into the far corner of the net.

Substitute Ash Ticker was straight into the thick of the action as he played Arran Finch behind Forest’s defence where he held the ball up well and beat a man before passing to Hayden who sent a shot curling into the top right corner from outside the box.

