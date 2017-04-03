Young and old extend winning streak

ROTHERFIELD U14S REBELS ran out comfortable 5-1 winners at home to third-placed FLEET SPURS YOUTH in Division 2 of the East Berks league on Saturday.

The hosts played with 10 players for the first half and still managed to be 2-0 up at half-time, thanks to Lanny Robb and Manuel Da Silva.

Fleet opened the second half with a goal but Rotherfield opened up the gap with further goals from Da Silva, Robb and man-of-the-match Iwan John.

The victory opens the door for Rotherfield to mount a promotion bid.

ROTHERFIELD U14s Sunday squad were away to KIDLINGTON YOUTH in the Oxford Mail Youth League and, despite going a goal down early on, dominated the match.

The squad didn’t have the best of the first half and went in at the break with a 2-1 lead, courtesy of an opening goal from defender Charlie Masters, followed by a deftly taken goal by Felix Grant.

The second half was much better with the ball being sprayed across the pitch despite the uneven ground causing the ball to bobble.

Sam Agg created the third goal, followed soon after by another defender Zac Preston.

Zodey Sabijan and Peter Evans added their names to the scoresheet, followed by another defender, Daniel Watts, banging one in at the end to make the final tally 7-1 to Rotherfield, their 12th league win in a row.

STRAIGHT from kick-off ROTHERFIELD PARK UNITED VETERANS dominated possession against SLOUGH IRISH, stringing together 15-plus passes to carve out an opening in this comfortable 4-2 win.

So it came as a shock when Slough took the lead with their first attack of note with keeper Mark Sumner getting his angles wrong. Park hit straight back through Kieron Thorne who equalised with a volley on the edge of the box.

Debutants Woody, Kev, Howard and Rossy all slipped seamlessly into the team and Park created good chances. They finally took the lead when Ed Bickerton broke the Irish’s offside trap and rounded the keeper score.

The lead was then extended when Hawker, who found himself in an offside position, controlled the ball with his hand and miss-hit-lobbed the ball over the keeper to his first goal for Park in 10 years.

Park continued to maintain the lion’s share of possession in the second half with Sumner, now relieved of his goalkeeping duties, and Mullen finding lots of space in centre midfield.

Then some neat interplay between Sumner, Bickerton and Mullen created space for Thorne to stroke the ball into the far corner from the right-hand-side of the box.

Howard, Rossy and Mullen saw chances come and go and Irish grabbed their second goal in the final minute when Sumner attempted to play the ball back to the keeper, only for King to balloon the ball back against Sumner and back into the net beyond Bennett in goal.