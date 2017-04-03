Reed's penalty kick tames Tigers

A HAT-TRICK from Jack Earle, including a free kick, helped AFC HENLEY U16s beat WOODLEY 4-2.

Woodley took the lead from a free-kick but was cancelled out by a clever low shot by Harry Green.

As Henley settled, the combined attacking forces of Earle, Green and Archie Thatcher brought about three more goals with only one more in reply.

HENLEY HOTSPURS U15s defeated THEALE TIGERS 3-2 with goals from Alfie Hearn, Max Gaskin and Connor Reed.

The Hotspurs, led by manager David Lee, started on the attack and went ahead when midfielder Hearn scored in the sixth minute.

Despite Henley maintaining strong possession and drive, the opposition worked their way back into the game to score and bring them level at the beginning of the second half.

The Hotspurs continued to drive forward with strong performances from the midfield five of Hearn, Gaskin, Reed, Charlie O’Neil and Henry Partridge.

Henley’s defence remained strong and continued to deny the opposition clear goal-scoring opportunities.

The hosts continued to press forward with captain Gaskin delivering an outstanding goal from outside the box 15 minutes into the second half.

The opposition fought back hard to equalise again a few minutes later only for Henley to regain their lead when man of the match Reed scored a penalty from a hand ball, sliding the ball past the keeper.

AFC HENLEY U11 HURRICANES defeated BINFIELD VIKINGS 4-0.

Goals came from each quarter with Freddie Stewart bagging a brace and Charlie Rolstone and Mattias Regueiro Rial their other goal heroes.

The Hurricanes have scored four in each of their last three matches and have 22 in their last four.

AFC HENLEY HOTSPURS U10s faced a team they had never played, ASCOT UNITED

ROYALS, running out comfortable 3-0 winners on home turf.

In a game which started slowly, with lots of passing and shots by both teams, and plenty of skill on show, the teams were evenly matched for the first two quarters.

Oscar Thomas defended well for the hosts which earned him a very deserved man-of-the-match award.

Goalkeeper Ben Palmer had some difficult shots to save, using all of his knowledge and techniques to help keep the game square, with great assistance from Tom Francis and Freddie Piasecki.

The third quarter was to prove an important one when Henley showed their best skills and got the well-deserved first goal.

This first was delivered by a great through ball from Daniel Tsoi, who played along to Dexter Harris who set through Stanley Massie who was in a perfect position to smash it home.

Following a bad tackle in the box to Massie, Charlie Hunt took a penalty which raised the boys’ hopes but unfortunately went wide to the right.

The boys were now on a determined, winning role, hungry for more goals, which culminated in a goal from a corner delivered by Massie to the head of Hunt and into the goal, giving the Ascot keeper no chance.

In the fourth quarter, the third goal was set up with a pass into the goal area from Jake Williams, slotted home again by Hunt. In a last-minute attack from Ascot, Jack Canlon was quick to help Palmer to keep a clean sheet.

U10 AFC HENLEY HURRICANES beat BINFIELD EAGLES 2-1 away as they bounced back from last week’s defeat against Eversley.

Tom Yeoman donned the gloves in the first quarter and kept a clean sheet in the process. Tom Bonser created numerous chances on the right side of midfield but they could not be converted.

Captain Finnbar Scott then wore the gloves for the second quarter in which he also kept a clean sheet as the Hurricanes found it difficult to get the ball under control.

It was then Joe Turner’s turn between the sticks in the third quarter and it was here that the game came alive as the Hurricanes showed their talons and flew into a 2-0 lead.

First up was Tom Yeoman, who received a pass from Sam Winters and went on a sparkling run before clipping the ball past the on-rushing keeper. Keen to return the favour Yeoman then played in Winters and he thumped a powerful shot past the keeper.

Turner then pulled off a magnificent save to keep his side’s two-goal advantage and was unlucky to concede on the stroke of the third quarter break. He pulled off a great save to keep out a long-range free kick only to see it followed up from close range.

In the last quarter the Hurricanes looked to close out the game. Tom Atkinson was unlucky not to add another as he flashed a 15-yard drive just past the post while Olly Saunders in goal made sure the Eagles did not add to their tally.