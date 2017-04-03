United concede seven

SC UNITED conceded seven at home against fellow Division 1 strugglers SPENCERS WOOD.

The clubs had been locked on five points each prior to Sunday’s game at the Bishopswood Ground with pride at stake for both teams.

SC United could do little to prevent a crushing defeat in what was a one-sided game, although they managed to find the net twice.

The defeat leaves United at the bottom of the division having recorded just one win all season. But they still could finish above them come the end of the season as they have two games in hand over them.

Spencers Wood remain second from bottom six points behind Woodley United in eighth place having also played one more game.