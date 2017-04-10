Barklem and Finch earn side share of spoils

Lynch's lob wraps up title for Watlington
WATLINGTON TOWN were crowned champions of ... [more]
Monday, 10 April 2017
KIDMORE END/THE MOD RESERVES’ Premier Division promotion hopes suffered a setback
as they were held to a 1-1 draw away to relegation-threatened MORTIMER.
Division 1 basement side SC UNITED, who have already been relegated, narrowly went down to a 4-3 defeat at Bishopswood against promotion-chasing ELDON CELTIC.
HENLEY TOWN moved up to second place in Division 3 East despite being held to a 2-2 draw at home to COLEY PARK.
The hosts took the lead when George Chaplin sprayed the ball forward where it broke to Aaron Brittain who found Hugh Barklem who slid the ball past the advancing keeper. Henley made it 2-0 soon after when Arran Finch scored direct from a corner.
Coley Park pulled a goal back when a long ball over the Henley defence found an unmarked
striker who fired home. The
visitors completed their fightback soon after when from a free kick the ball was deflected into the Henley goal.
