Music, art, theatre and football at festival

A JAZZ night, football tournament and performances of a Shakespeare play will be among the attractions at this year’s Wargrave Village Festival.

The biennial festival will be held over three weeks in June, with events spread around the village.

Wargrave Girls’ FC will host a tournament in the recreation ground off Recreation Road on Sunday, June 18 from 9.30am.

There will be games for under-eights to adults as well as a mixed age five-a-side match. There will also be a barbecue, refreshments, a bouncy castle and assault course.

Entry costs £35 per team and must be submitted by Friday, May 26.

For more information, visit www.wargravegirls.co.uk/

tournament2017

On Friday, June 16, guitarist John Etheridge will perform at a jazz night at Wargrave Boating Club.

He will be joined by saxophonist Art Themen and drummer Winston Clifford for the event at the club off Station Road from 7pm.

Tickets will be on sale at the scout hut in East View Road from 9am on Saturday, April 22.

All profits will go to prostate cancer charities.

From Wednesday to Saturday June 7 to 10, Wargrave Theatre Workshop will perform The Merchant of Venice at Mill Green.

For more information, visit www.wargravetheatre.co.uk

Other events at the festival include an open gardens weekend on June 17 and 18 and a ceramics afternoon at the festival marquee in Mill Green on Saturday, June 24.

For more information, visit www.wargravefestival.org.uk