Penalty miss adds to misery as youthful Town thrashed

A YOUTHFUL Henley Town side suffered a heavy 9-0 defeat in their final Uhlsport Hellenic League Premier Division away match of the season at Binfield’s Stubbs Lane last Saturday.

The Red Kites started the match with five players under the age of 18 and three under 20.

The hosts were 2-0 up at half time through goals scored by Brad Pagliaroli and Liam Ferdinand. The hosts could have been further ahead had it not been for a string of good saves by former Binfield keeper Garry Aulsbury in the Henley goal.

The Red Kites came closest to scoring when, just before half-time, Thomas Elmore was fouled in the area but Reece Buckett saw his subsequent spot kick cannon off the crossbar.

The second half was all one-way traffic as Binfield fired home a further seven goals. Ferdinand made it 3-0 shortly into the second period. Ferdinand went on to add a further two goals while Jake White netted a brace, Brad Pagliaroli scored his second of the match and James Knight completed the scoring.

The defeat ended a miserable season on the road in the league for the Red Kites who managed to pick up just one one and one draw from their 16 fixtures in which they conceded 63 goals.

Henley Town: Garry Aulsberry, Daniel Bridger, Reece Buckett, Callum Carlisle, William Cole, Owen Davies, Thomas Elmore, Luke Husbands, Chris Nelson, Liam Tindell, Jake Wheeler. Substitutes: Chris Hood, Ram Kumar, Fraser Mowat.