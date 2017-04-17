Reynolds nets treble in nine-goal rout

ROTHERFIELD UNITED were finally relegated from the top flight last Saturday as they went down 4-1 away to NEWBURY in their Premier Division clash.

Jason Hopes fired the visitors into the lead after just 15 minutes. However, the hosts hit back with three goals in six minutes to go into half-time 3-1 up. Newbury completed the scoring by adding their fourth of the game on the hour mark.

In Division 2 WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW RESERVES suffered a surprising 3-1 defeat as they lost to basement side HIGHMOOR U21s. Craig Antcliffe was on target for the visitors.

ROTHERFIELD UNITED RESERVES remain rooted to the foot of the Division 3 table after going down to a 2-0 defeat against HARCHESTER HAWKS at Bishopswood.

Daniel Reynolds netted a hat-trick for visitors GORING UNITED RESERVES as they thrashed THE HOP LEAF 9-0 in Division 4. Thomas Heslop put the visitors ahead after 20 minutes before Reynolds doubled his side’s advantage five minutes before the interval.

In the second half United rattled in seven further goals without reply with Reynolds completing his hat-trick with two more goals, Heslop netting his second and Patrick Dyer, Alex Fletcher, Matthew Ploszynski and Alex Davies all getting their names on the score sheet.

Elsewhere in the division WARGRAVE RESERVES suffered a 6-0 defeat at promotion-chasing BRAY-BROOKE.