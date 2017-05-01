Annual meeting

Village's painting of hero on permanent loan to RAF club
Monday, 01 May 2017
HENLEY TOWN FC will be holding their annual general meeting in their Mill Lane clubhouse on Monday, June 5 (8pm).
The club are actively seeking new officers and committee members to join the club and proposals for any rule changes should be forwarded to the secretary at redkites.secretary@gmail.com by May 29.
All players and supporters are urged to attend the meeting but only paid up members of the club are entitled to vote.
01 May 2017
