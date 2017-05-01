Monday, 01 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Annual meeting

HENLEY TOWN FC will be holding their annual general meeting in their Mill Lane clubhouse on Monday, June 5 (8pm).

The club are actively seeking new officers and committee members to join the club and proposals for any rule changes should be forwarded to the secretary at redkites.secretary@gmail.com by May 29.

All players and supporters are urged to attend the meeting but only paid up members of the club are entitled to vote.

More News:

I HAVE lived in the Goring electoral division for ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33