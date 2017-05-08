Draw winner

Sports pavilion re-opened after £170,000 makeover
A SPORTS pavilion in Goring has re-opened ... [more]
Monday, 08 May 2017
LAST week’s Friends of Henley Town FC’s Lottery bonus ball draw was won by Graham Whittaker, from Stoke Row, who collects £25.
08 May 2017
Physiotherapist eyes up GB vest after impressive marathon performance
A FORMER pupil at the Piggott School in Wargrave ... [more]
