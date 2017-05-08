Champions hit hosts on the counter attack

EMMER GREEN brought their Senior Division campaign to a close with an 8-1 defeat at home to champions DEE ROAD RANGERS. John Donegan was the scorer for the hosts.

It was first versus second in Division 3 East with champions READING UNITED running out 3-0 winners against HENLEY TOWN at the Triangle Ground in a dress rehearsal of this weekend’s Ted Cambridge cup final.

Henley Town went a goal down early on after being under pressure from a series of attacks from the visitors. The United striker broke free and scored calmly into the bottom corner.

Hugh Barklem went close to levelling for Henley just before half-time with his shot just going wide of the post after forcing the United goalkeeper into a mistake.

Henley dominated the game with Barklem going close as he saw his shot it the post just after half-time. Tom Essam hit the crossbar shortly after and Jack Beales sent a header crashing against the post.

As Henley continued to push for an equaliser they were hit on the counter attack on two occasions by Reading United to complete the scoring.

After the game both sides picked up their medals for finishing first and second in the league.