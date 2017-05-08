Da Silva at the double for United

ROTHERFIELD UNITED U14s ran out 3-1 at home to second-placed CROWMARSH YOUTH ROOKS U14s to increase their lead to 12 points at the top of the Oxford Mail Boys’ League on Sunday.

The Rotherfield scoring was opened by Manuel Da Silva five minutes into the match, but Crowmarsh proved worthy adversaries in keeping United out for the rest of the half.

Da Silva once again showed his strength early on in the second half and with some great interplay between Max Summers and man-of-the-match Bashir Humphreys who fed Da Silva to put Rotherfield 2-0 up. Soon after Da Silva played in Peter Evans who slotted in Rotherfield’s third.

The Rotherfield defence of D Mahabir, Zac Preston and Louis Jack kept Crowmarsh at bay until United conceded a deflected own goal from a Rookes corner.

The game put Rotherfield’s goal count at 70 league goals with 10 conceded, and with just one league game to go before their Oxfordshire County Cup final.

ROTHERFIELD UNITED U16s, captained by Ollie Wagstaff, drew 1-1 with SUMMERTOWN STARS U16s.

Going into the game Summertown were three points ahead of Rotherfield in the league and because of the away result earlier in the season United would have had to have won by a margin of five to have gone ahead on aggregate. Rotherfield started well with an early goal from Harry Roe who chipped the keeper and then worked hard to keep Summertown out. There were some good performances throughout the squad, but in particular Owen Attree who had his best game of the season, Ben Smith who showed great strength in defence and James Atkinson who won man-of-the-match.

Rotherfield just had a squad of 11, and with Summertown having the luxury of five pairs of fresh legs, eventually fatigue and injury weakened the Rotherfield defence and with 10 minutes to go a free kick was awarded to Summertown, saved by the keeper but unfortunately the ball spilled to the feet of a Summertown player who had an easy equaliser.

Rotherfield were saved in the dying minutes by some acrobatic defensive moves by Matt Whitfeld, and managed to hang on for the point which finishes them third in the league.