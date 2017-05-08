Monday, 08 May 2017

Town boss resigns

ROBBIE CREECH has resigned as manager of Henley Town Football Club.

Creech stepped down from his first team post at the end of last week along with coach Andy Findlay.

Since his appointment in November last year the club won only one league game in 17 fixtures and finished bottom of the Hellenic League’s Premier Division.

Creech, who played as a fullback for the Red Kites in the Nineties and again in 2005, replaced Gerry McGinty, who left in October to become a youth team coach at Barnet. McGinty’s tenure saw just two wins in 15 games as Red Kites boss. The FA pro licensed coach had been working at the club since April and in July replaced former manager Craig Sumner, who stepped down due to work commitments.

