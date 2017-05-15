Blue Coat secure honours in league and cup competitions

SONNING’S Reading Blue Coat School has enjoyed a successful season with the first team winning the Gibbs Cup and the Thames Valley League, and reaching the final of the Walsh Cup final (county cup) while the U13s won their county cup final.

Blue Coat won a tight Gibbs Cup final defeating St Bernard’s Grammar School Slough 1-0 at Thatcham Town’s ground with the goal being scored by outgoing captain Luke Hayden.

While St Bernard’s represented a threat for periods of the match, Blue Coat goalkeeper Dan Algar did not have a save to make from start to finish as a series of headers and shots went wide, and some blocked shots represented the Slough team’s best efforts, whilst cooler finishing from Blue Coat’s Ollie Vickery and Mike Green amongst others could have made the result look much more comfortable. The win was a fitting sign-off for the members of the Blue Coat team playing their last match for the school — Luke Hayden, Cally Brighton, Ben Cole, Ollie Vickery, James Kirkwood, James McGonigle, Zac Moffatt, Will Howell and Matt Montgomery.

Meanwhile a good performance by the Blue Coat U13 team saw them lift the Berkshire County Cup for the second successive year.

Playing against the Piggott School on a large pitch at Thatcham Town, the team reversed the result from the March fixture, the only defeat they had suffered all season. Two goals midway through the first half, by Jack Webb and James Hayden, sealed the win.