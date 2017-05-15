Newman brace helps Stars complete league and cup double

AFC HENLEY STARS U18s followed up their resounding East Berks Youth League Division 1 title success with a 2-1 win in the East Berks County Cup final against Laurel Park.

In an unforgettable season in the league the Stars won every game finishing the season with stats of played 14, won 14 and a goal tally of 54 for and 11 against.

A large crowd witnessed at Ascot United’s ground saw a competitive encounter with the Stars starting the better of the two sides.

Joey Newman opened the scoring for the Stars on 15 minutes as Henley started to take a hold on the game. Minutes later a fine finish by Newman doubled the advantage. Newman flicked the ball over the centre half, turning and volleying an unstoppable shot in the top corner of the goal.

Henley were now in complete control and it was only a lapse of concentration that allowed Laural Park a goal on the close of half-time.

The second half never reached the tempo of the first, with the Henley back four standing strong with very few chances were created by either team.