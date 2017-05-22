Rotherfield impress at debut tournament

ROTHERFIELD Walking Football Club, formed just a few months ago, made it through to the semi-finals at their first tournament held at Salisbury FC on Sunday.

The team played in the over-60s section where they made it as far as the semi-finals. They came second in their group stage, losing only one game to the eventual winners of the tournament, Portsmouth. In the semi-final they met Pelham Park Rangers from Bournemouth, losing by a single goal.

Team captain for the day, Ian Massey, said: “It is a great achievement to get this far in a first tournament as it usually takes a while for a team to get used to the slightly faster pace and intensity of tournament games. It was also impressive as in the last couple of games we did not have substitutes to use because of injuries so we all had to work a lot harder than the other teams.”

Walking football is a fast growing sport encouraging more people to become physically active, aimed especially at the over 50s.

The Rotherfield club range greatly in ability and the sessions are aimed at having fun and gaining exercise and participation in tournaments is only for those players who wish to. The group hold regular sessions on Wednesday mornings at Bishopswood sports ground from 10.30am. Anyone interested in jointing the club should contact Andy Tidswell on 07710 875728.