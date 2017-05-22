McDonnell header enough to secure development league cup

ROTHERFIELD UNITED U11s capped off their impressive season as they ran out winners in the Berkshire Youth Development League cup final on Sunday after defeating Woodley Wanderers at Tadley FC.

Despite being cheered on by a large and vociferous support, Rotherfield were below par in the first half which ended goalless.

United made a better start in the second half and midway through Bailey Stowell whipped in a corner for Ollie McDonnell to head into the bottom corner.

The next 15 minutes proved a nervous time as a good Woodley team pressed for the equaliser but committed defending coupled with good goalkeeping from Janos Zverko kept the final score at 1-0.

On the same day Rotherfield United U10s won their final 3-0 while the U9s were edged out 1-0.