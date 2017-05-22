Semi-final heartache

IT was a disappointing evening for Woodcote/Stoke Row FC on Wednesday evening as they bowed out of the Reading Senior Challenge Cup at the semi-final stage, losing 3-1 to Binfield of the Hellenic Premier Division at a sodden Scours Lane.

The match had been hastily re-arranged after a brawl had caused an abandonment on April 19.

Woodcote played well in the first-half and took the lead with a Frank Dillon free-kick, but Binfield quickly levelled through John Bennett. Binfield proved much stronger in the second half and a penalty, conceded by keeper Kayne Roberts on 65 minutes and scored by Brad Pagrioli proved decisive. Ben Cook completed the scoring.

Earlier in the week Woodcote/Stoke Row were fined £130 and warned as to future conduct after being found guilty by the Oxfordshire FA under FA Rule E20 of failing to ensure players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in the abandoned match last month that saw six players sent off.