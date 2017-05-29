Monday, 29 May 2017

Annual meeting

HENLEY TOWN FC will be holding their annual general meeting at their Mill Lane clubhouse on Monday, June 5 at 8pm.

Anyone interested in getting involved with the club is urged to attend.

Meanwhile the club are also seeking a webmaster to run and improve the club’s website.

For further details on the annual general meeting or helping out with the website, contact the club secretary, Tony Kingson, on
07712 139592 or email redkites.secretary@gmail.com

