Promising youngsters pick up player awards at town hall

MORE than 200 parents and children attended AFC Henley’s presentation awards night at Henley town hall on Wednesday last week to celebrate the achievements of its teams and players from the 2016/17 season.

Awards were presented for each of the 21 teams in the categories of Player of the Season and Most Improved Player. Club awards were given to the top goalscorers in each of the three formats, 7, 9 and 11-a-side.

Alec Steel won the 7-a-side award for his 22 goals scored in the U10 Hurricanes. Barnaby Burletson’s 23 goals were enough for him to win the 9-a-side award and Georg Gudjohnsen-Mitchell’s 40 goals took the top scorer award for the 11-a-side teams.

Club team of the year was awarded to the U16s for achieving promotion as Division 2 champions while honourable mentions were made to the U18 Stars for their U18 league and cup double and to the U12 Hawks for gaining promotion as champions of Division 7.

Club person of the year was awarded to Samuel Bell for his work developing the after school clubs and the midweek player development centres.

Chairman Trevor Howell reported that in its 43rd year AFC Henley recorded income of more than £100,000. The not-for-profit organisation is predominantly run by about 100 volunteers.

The club now has more than 330 players in 21 teams between U9 and U18 playing in the East Berkshire Football Alliance. It also runs a successful mini soccer centre on Saturday mornings, which is regularly attended by about 80 players each week.

The player of the season awards went to the following players: U9 Hurricanes, Jack Renders; U9 Hotspurs, Charlie Ingram; U9 Hawks, Joshua Bentley; U10 Hurricanes, Tom Yeoman; U10 Hotspurs, Daniel Tsoi; U10 Harriers, Henry Steel; U10 Hawks, Taro Finch; U11 Hurricanes, Daniel Coles; U11 Hotspurs, Oliver Regan; U12 Hurricanes, Danny McAllister; U12 Hotspurs, George Handyside-Lang; U12 Hawks, Jackson Meredith; U13 Hurricanes, Alfie Wylie; U13 Hotspurs, Matty Krupa; U14 Hurricanes, Felix Butterworth; U14 Hotspurs, Elliot Fielder; U15 Hurricanes, Pawel Kaczorowski; U15 Hotspurs, Max Gaskin; U16, Ryan Lynskey; U18 Kites, Calum Hoskins.

The most improved player of the season awards went to the following players: U9 Hurricanes, George Bottomley; U9 Hotspurs, Eidur Gudjohnsen-Mitchell; U9 Hawks, Oscar Farr; U10 Hurricanes, Oliver Saunders; U10 Hotspurs, Jake Williams; U10 Harriers, Jessica Reed; U10 Hawks, Mikey Dowling; U11 Hurricanes, Theo Scampion; U11 Hotspurs, Jack D’Cruz; U12 Hurricanes, Oliver Shute; U12 Hotspurs, Tom Young; U12 Hawks, Jake Heppenstall; U13 Hurricanes, Joe Williams; U13 Hotspurs, Dan Keeble; U14 Hurricanes, Sonny Martin; U14 Hotspurs, Patrick Organ; U15 Hurricanes, Ben Stodolnic; U15 Hotspurs, Ben Harrison; U16, Henry Harmer; U18 Kites, Lukhanyo Zitha.

Youngsters are welcome to join AFC Henley’s mini soccer centre at Jubilee Park on Saturday from 9.15am (U5s/U6s) and 10.30am (U7s/U8s).

The club still has space for players next season in many age groups and are keen to welcome more players from U5 up to U18s.

For more information and to join, visit www.afchenley.com or email membership@afchenley.com