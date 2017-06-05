Monday, 05 June 2017

Club needs volunteers

HENLEY TOWN FC will be holding their annual meeting at their Mill Lane clubhouse on Monday at 8pm.

Several of the club’s officers are standing down and so anyone interested in getting involved is urged to attend.

For more information, contact club secretary, Tony Kingston, on 07712 139592 or email redkites.secretary
@gmail.com

