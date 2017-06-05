Club needs volunteers

New rail timetable 'will affect reliability'
RAIL passengers from Wargrave say a new timetable ... [more]
Monday, 05 June 2017
HENLEY TOWN FC will be holding their annual meeting at their Mill Lane clubhouse on Monday at 8pm.
Several of the club’s officers are standing down and so anyone interested in getting involved is urged to attend.
For more information, contact club secretary, Tony Kingston, on 07712 139592 or email redkites.secretary
@gmail.com

