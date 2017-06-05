Atkinson shines for Pumas in defeat

HENLEY U13 PUMAS narrowly lost to EMMBROOK and BEARWOOD U13s on a sunny evening.

After winning the toss and electing to field Henley’s opening bowlers, Luca Emanual and Jo Jo Barry, started well and Emmbrook were 14-1 after four overs.

James Grant and Tom Grocock continued the promising start with tidy spells and the score moved on to 29-2 after eight overs. Emmbrook then started to get into the game and found the boundary more often.

Tom Atkinson and Ethan McAleer were then brought into the attack and did well.

Emmbrook ended their innings on 98-4 after their 20 overs. Josh Butler did well as wicketkeeper while Luke Davies got a run-out.

In response Henley found it hard to keep at the required run rate and lost wickets quite steadily against good and accurate bowling.

After seven overs Henley were 24-5 and it was looking like an early finish was on the cards.

But when Tom Grocock and Tom Atkinson came to the crease they defended the straight balls and had a go at the deliveries which strayed down leg side or outside off stump.

Shot of the day went to Atkinson who hooked a shoulder-high full toss for four. The pair managed to stay not out for the remainder of the game, Atkinson, with 23, and Grocock, six, to give Henley a final total of 78-5.

Atkinson was named player of the day for making the step up from the U11s.