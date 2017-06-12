Flats payment

Keep dancing! 90-year-old with new hips still does tap
A WOMAN has returned to tap dancing — at the age ... [more]
Monday, 12 June 2017
Henley Town Football Club has received a £500 donation from McCarthy & Stone, the retirement housebuilder which is redeveloping the former Jet garage near the club’s Mill Lane ground into extra-care flats for the elderly and disabled.
Debbie Wynn,
Club secretary Tony Kingston said: “It is involvement from businesses such as this that allows us to continue to develop the club and offer more opportunities for sport in the local area.”
Pictured, left to right, midfielder Thomas Essam, Debbie Wynn and Tony Kingston
12 June 2017
Keep dancing! 90-year-old with new hips still does tap
A WOMAN has returned to tap dancing — at the age ... [more]
