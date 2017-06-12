Flats payment

Henley Town Football Club has received a £500 donation from McCarthy & Stone, the retirement housebuilder which is redeveloping the former Jet garage near the club’s Mill Lane ground into extra-care flats for the elderly and disabled.

Debbie Wynn, customer relationship manager of McCarthy & Stone, said: “As a company, we appreciate that our responsibilities go much further than building retirement properties — we also seek to create a positive legacy in the communities in which we build. It was an absolute pleasure to present this donation and we wish the club and its players every success for the 2017-18 season.”

Club secretary Tony Kingston said: “It is involvement from businesses such as this that allows us to continue to develop the club and offer more opportunities for sport in the local area.”

Pictured, left to right, midfielder Thomas Essam, Debbie Wynn and Tony Kingston