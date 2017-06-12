Taplin at the double as Scorpions secure cup

LUCAS TAPLIN netted twice as Rotherfield United Scorpions ran out winners of the Berkshire Youth Development League winter cup.

An early goal from Jake Wilde helped to settle the Rotherfield nerves but Burghfield always looked dangerous. They defended well and broke quickly on the counter attack which put the Scorpions under pressure.

Despite all this good play, Taplin added a second goal late in the first half, following up well to slot home, sending the Scorpions into the break with a 2-0 lead.

The second half started brightly, Burghfield looking lively as they tried to fight their way back into the game, combining well with their slick passing. They continued to pile on the pressure and forced a good save from Freddie Sayer, the Scorpions keeper, who managed to preserve Rotherfield’s lead.

Rotherfield responded well and almost extended their lead after a thunderous strike by Max Hartin rattled the Burghfield crossbar.

With 10 minutes remaining a good interchange of passes by Rotherfield put Taplin through on goal, who held off the last defender and finished well to grab his brace and finally settle the tie.

This was the end of a fine season for the Scorpions, having lost only one game in almost a year and receiving the trophy from the league for the most developed team.