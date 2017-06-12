Hooper appointed new Town chairman

HENLEY TOWN Football Club’s annual general meeting, held at the clubhouse on Monday, was a well-attended and lively affair. Some major changes were made on the night, while others were then made public, writes John Bailey.

Kim Chapman, who did not seek re-election as chairman and becomes a life member, was replaced by John Hooper. Longstanding secretary Tony Kingston, who has often expressed a wish to stand down if a suitable deputy could be found, handed over the reins to Ryan Brooks.

The reserve team will be moving into the Thames Valley Premier League, while the youth team will not run in the coming season.

As emphasised in the secretary’s report, the club had experienced an unsuccessful season both on and off the field. The first, reserve and youth sides had used a total of 10 different managers in all, so it was hardly surprising that the more stable Sunday team were the only one to gain honours.

A loss of almost £27,000 had been suffered on the season’s working, although much of this related to expenditure that will not need to be repeated, while any outstanding debts were in the process of being paid off.

Mick Keane was elected vice-chairman, and Geoff Biggs was re-elected as treasurer. Fred Blackall remains as steward, which has now become a committee post. Also elected to the committee were Tony Kingston, Paul Trimmings, Craig Trimmings, Trevor Beales, Jon Wylie, Ron Crook, Kim Chapman, Lawrence Tindell and Paul Sykes.

After the formal business of the meeting, two of the club’s trophies were awarded. Fred Blackall gained the Eric Bailey Memorial Cup for the person judged to have done most for the club in the past year, while Gary Aulsberry was the player of the year, elected by a vote of the players.