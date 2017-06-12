U21 call up for Swift

Keep dancing! 90-year-old with new hips still does tap
A WOMAN has returned to tap dancing — at the age
Monday, 12 June 2017
READING midfielder John Swift has linked up with England’s U21s as part of the squad for this summer’s European Championships in Poland.
Head coach Aidy Boothroyd named his 23-man group earlier this week for the tournament which kicks off on June 16 when England face Sweden in Kielce.
With a number of pre-Euro training camps being held at St George’s Park over the past month, Boothroyd had selected an initial 28-man group from which his final pick would be made and this included the Royals midfieler.
12 June 2017
