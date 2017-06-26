Monday, 26 June 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Players wanted

HENLEY TOWN’s Hellenic League squad will start pre-season training on Tuesday at 6.45pm at their Triangle Ground in Mill Lane in preparation for the 2017/18 season.

Any players of FA levels five and six interested in joining the club should contact manager Jock Mowat on 07447 941730 or Lawrence Tindall on 07706 136798 for more information.

More News:

THE new school would comprise a single-storey ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33