Players wanted

Monday, 26 June 2017
HENLEY TOWN’s Hellenic League squad will start pre-season training on Tuesday at 6.45pm at their Triangle Ground in Mill Lane in preparation for the 2017/18 season.
Any players of FA levels five and six interested in joining the club should contact manager Jock Mowat on 07447 941730 or Lawrence Tindall on 07706 136798 for more information.
26 June 2017
