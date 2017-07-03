Club's presentation day proves a huge success

Village fears parking chaos if car showroom becomes new homes
Monday, 03 July 2017
READING Football Club’s academy director Lee Herron presented the end of season awards at Rotherfield United’s presentation day last Sunday.
The club, who have multiple teams from U5s through to men’s teams and two girls’ sides, had a good season in various competitions with the U10s and U11s both winning their respective cup competitions.
Anyone interested in joining the club next season should visit www.rother
fieldfc.com for further details.
