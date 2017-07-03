Red Kites back in training

HENLEY Town’s Hellenic League squad are pre-season training at the Triangle ground on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7pm starting this week.

Players of Hellenic League Standard (FA level five and six) interested in joining the Red Kites should contact manager Jock Mowat on 07447 941730 or Louie Tallett on 07397 972304 for more information.

The side begin pre-season fixtures later this month as they travel to Chalgrove Cavaliers on July 15. Thereafter the Red Kites have fixtures arranged against Taplow United, Hambleden, Cookham Dean and RAF Benson.

Henley Town will also be running sides in the Thames Valley Premier League Division 3 this season on Saturdays and the Reading and District Sunday League.

Anyone interested in playing for the reserve side on Saturdays in the Thames Valley League should contact either Paul Trimmings on 07956 159837 or Craig Trimmings on 07984 311831 or for the Sunday side contact Mick Keane on 07831 221968.