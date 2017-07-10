Grant for sporty girls

WARGRAVE Girls’ FC has been awarded a £100 grant towards the cost of a tournament held during the village festival.

The one-off payment was agreed by the parish council, which leased the club eight pitches at Kings Field for last month’s event as a cost of £400, minus a 30 per cent discount. Dozens of sides from around the area took part in the event.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said the event was a fund-raiser for the club and 20 per cent of the profits went to the festival.

“There were additional costs because they had to pay for St John Ambulance, referees and Portaloos,” he said.

Council chairman Richard Bush said: “It’s entirely right that we put a marker down that they need to pay for it.

“There is a lot of work that groundsman Martin Woods puts in to marking the pitches. We don’t want this to be a recurring cost.”