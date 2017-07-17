Monday, 17 July 2017

Kites get vase bye

HENLEY TOWN have been given a bye in the first qualifying round of this season’s FA Vase competition.

The Red Kites will enter the competition at the second qualifying round stage where they will travel to Spartan South Midland League Premier Division outfit Edgeware Town on September 23.

Meanwhile Henley Town have been drawn at home to AFC Aldermaston in both the Bluefin Sport Challenge Cup and Perpetua Press Floodlit Cup.

