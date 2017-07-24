Players wanted

HENLEY TOWN continue their pre-season fixtures on Tuesday when they entertain Hambleden in the Stewards Cup (kick-off 7pm).

This is followed with further friendlies against Cookham Dean, Woodley United and RAF Benson.

The team is currently training at their Mill Lane ground on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7pm where new players of FA level five and six are welcome to attend. For further details contact either Jock Mowat on 07447 941730 or Louie Tallett on 07397 972304.

The club is also seeking players for their reserve team that will compete in the Thames Valley League and the Sunday side. For information on the reserves call Paul Trimmings on 07956 159837 or Craig Trimmings on 07984 311831 and for the Sunday team contact Mick Keane on 07831 221968.