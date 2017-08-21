Reigning champions down new-look Kites

HENLEY Town crashed to a heavy opening day Uhlsport Hellenic League Division 1 East defeat on Saturday.

A new-look Red Kites side, playing under new manager Jock Mowat, knew they were in for a tough test against a Penn and Tylers Green team that had won the division for the last two seasons but had been denied promotion due to lack of facilities at their French School Meadows ground.

Henley were dealt a blow on 20 minutes when debutant goalkeeper Cosmin Mariah picked up an ankle injury. However, with no substitute keeper on the bench the Romanian played on for the remainder of the game, pulling off several good saves as he picked up the man-of-the-match performance for the visitors.

The home side took the lead on 23 minutes through George Weller before Casey Bocarro made it 2-0 eight minutes later.

Weller netted his second of the match on 38 minutes before Josh Fox extended the home side’s advantage three minutes before the interval.

Henley made two substitutions at half-time bringing on William Jaycock and Rupen Limbu for Richard Eastwood and Tommy Elmore but went further behind in the first minute of the second half when Jordan netted his second of the match.

Jordan netted his second and the hosts’ sixth of the game on 52 minutes. Despite the scoreline Henley managed to dig in and see out the remainder of the match without conceding and almost pulled a goal back when Karol Derewenko tested the home keeper with a 20-yard shot while Jaycock had several half-chances blocked by the home keeper.

Henley Town: Cosmin Mariah, Karol Derewenko, Richard Eastwood, Tommy Elmore, Ben French, Chris Hood, Ras Jabari, Ram Kumar, Frazer Mowat, Dudley Powell, Ryan Szram. Substitutes: William Jaycock, Rupen Limbu.