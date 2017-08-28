Derby win for Town

HENLEY Town Reserves kicked off their season in style as they beat Sonning Common United 5-3 in their first pre-season game.

They beat their local rivals in a match at the Triangle Ground on Wednesday of last week as they geared up to try and win Thames Valley Premier League Divison 3 this season.

The home side’s goals were scored by Arran Finch, Will Taycock, Nick Holzer, Owen Dewani and Toby Lambert.

Henley Town Reserves’ manager Paul Trimmings said: “It was a very keenly fought local derby with Sonning Common putting a lot of effort in.

“We were 4-1 up at one point but they pulled us back a few times but we managed to pull through.”

On Wednesday, the team will play another pre-season game against AFC Henley’s U18 side at the Triangle Ground, kick off at 7.30pm.