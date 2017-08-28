Monday, 28 August 2017

New-look side draw

VISITING side Woodcote/Stoke Row drew their opening Thames Valley Premier League Premier Division match of the season at Wraysbury last Saturday.

Woodcote/Stoke Row manager Ross Weatherstone fielded seven new players following a busy summer recruitment programme.

Second half goals from Frank Dillon and Adam Cashin-Murray secured a point for the visitors.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Woodcote/Stoke Row travel to Taplow United before entertaining Wright and Unity Sports on Wednesday.

