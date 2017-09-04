Aluko gives Stam more firepower

READING have signed Fulham forward Sone Aluko on a four-year contract in a deal believed to be worth about £7.5m.

The 28-year-old Nigeria international, who can play up front or on the wing, moved to the Madejski Stadium after just over a year at Craven Cottage.

Aluko signed for Slavisa Jokanovic’s side last summer and scored nine goals in 50 appearances, including one against the Royals in December.

Manager Jaap Stam said: “In Sone, we welcome a quality player into our squad. With his pace and ability on the ball, he can make life difficult for every opponent we face this season and he has experience of playing at the level we want to play at.”

Meanwhile, Royals defenders Jordan Obita and Paul McShane have extended their contracts with the Championship club. Obita, 23, has agreed a new three-year deal until 2020 while club captain McShane, 31, has extended his contract by another season until the summer of 2019.