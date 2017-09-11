Monday, 11 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Woodcote's unbeaten run sees side rise to top of division

WOODCOTE STOKE ROW maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 5-2 win away at
WOODLEY UNITED ROYALS.

The new-look Woodcote side, with a number of new additions to manager Ross Weatherstone’s squad, has now surged to the top of the Thames Valley Premier League with this away win on Saturday, their fourth win in succession. On target were Frank Dillon with a brace, Jake Dillon, Mike Davies and substitute Negus Williams-McCabe.

This followed an equally impressive midweek win by 4-2 at home to Wright & Unity Sports. On this occasion, their goal heroes were Adam Cashin-Murray with two, Andy Bullett and Mike Davies.

The only negative note was that Cashin-Murray found himself in the referee’s book during both of these matches.

In Division 1, ROTHERFIELD UNITED and READING YMCA RAPIDS played out a goalless draw in their opening games of the new season. The hosts tried their best to break down the visiting defence and used all three substitutions but none could provide the creative spark to unlock the Rapids’ defence.

In Division 2, the match between SOUTH READING and
WOODCOTE STOKE ROW RESERVES was postponed.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33