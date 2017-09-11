Woodcote's unbeaten run sees side rise to top of division

WOODCOTE STOKE ROW maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 5-2 win away at

WOODLEY UNITED ROYALS.

The new-look Woodcote side, with a number of new additions to manager Ross Weatherstone’s squad, has now surged to the top of the Thames Valley Premier League with this away win on Saturday, their fourth win in succession. On target were Frank Dillon with a brace, Jake Dillon, Mike Davies and substitute Negus Williams-McCabe.

This followed an equally impressive midweek win by 4-2 at home to Wright & Unity Sports. On this occasion, their goal heroes were Adam Cashin-Murray with two, Andy Bullett and Mike Davies.

The only negative note was that Cashin-Murray found himself in the referee’s book during both of these matches.

In Division 1, ROTHERFIELD UNITED and READING YMCA RAPIDS played out a goalless draw in their opening games of the new season. The hosts tried their best to break down the visiting defence and used all three substitutions but none could provide the creative spark to unlock the Rapids’ defence.

In Division 2, the match between SOUTH READING and

WOODCOTE STOKE ROW RESERVES was postponed.