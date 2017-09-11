Players close to return

READING return to Championship action tomorrow (Saturday) with the visit of Bristol City to the Madejski Stadium (kick-off 3pm).

It will be the first match for the Royals following the two-week international break which has given more time for players to recover from injury.

Left-back Jordan Obita only has an outside chance of being involved against the Robins having been absent for six weeks after injuring an ankle during a pre-season friendly with Vitesse Arnhem.

Midfielder John Swift, who injured his leg in the league defeat to Preston North End three weeks ago, should return for the game at Brentford a week tomorrow.

Manager Jaap Stam said: “We needed these two weeks to get players back into the squad, get them fit and work with them again, including new players.

“Jordan is doing well. He’s getting back to match fitness and feeling a lot better. He’s joined in with a couple of training sessions and looking very good.

“Swifty’s also looking very good, the physios have been very positive about him. He’ll be joining in at the end of the week outside with the group so it’s looking very promising.”

But Reading are still without striker Yann Kermorgant who remains on the sidelines having had surgery in pre-season on groin and hip injuries.

Last season’s top scorer is back training but not involved with the first-team squad just yet. Stam added: “Yann’s still going to be a couple of weeks. He had an operation and after that everything went

quite well and he’s feeling okay.

“But it still takes a while before he’s back to match fitness.”