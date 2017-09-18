Lovelock at the double as Emmer Green ease to opening day Senior Division triumph

EMMER GREEN kicked off their Senior Division campaign with a comprehensive 4-0 home win against WOODLEY WANDERERS at the Recreation Ground.

Skipper Daniel Donegan opened the scoring for the hosts with a half volley after a good cross from Johnny Adey.

Daniel Donegan came close to a second but saw his shot parried away by the keeper. Jordan Lovelock was quick to respond and got on the end of the poor clearance to make it 2-0 at the break.

Emmer Green looked strong in the second half and made it 3-0 after Jordan Cox went on a solo run taking on the defence to finish well in the bottom left hand corner.

Lovelock made it 4-0 after getting on the end of a pinpoint pass from Dave Kingham to wrap up the three points in style.

In Division 1 HENLEY TOWN came from a goal down to earn a point at home to AFC BURGHFIELD in an open, end to end physical encounter.

Both teams missed chances throughout the match and towards the end of the first half the visitors took the lead when their striker got behind the Henley defence before firing home into the top corner.

Henley keeper Charlie York pulled off several good saves to keep his side in the game.

With 15 minutes of the match remaining Henley, who had been piling on the pressure, won a penalty following a good passing move which was converted by Thomas Chaplin.

Elsewhere in the division SC UNITED suffered their second defeat of the season as they went down 4-1 at WOODLEY WANDERERS RESERVES.