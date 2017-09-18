Wargrave in seventh heaven after Moss bags four goals in opening day victory

HOME side WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW lost their first match of the season last Saturday as they crashed 4-2 in their Premier Division clash with MARLOW UNITED.

Goals immediately after half-time from Jake Dillon and Adam Cashin-Murray raised hopes of a Woodcote after the visitors had taken an early lead.

In the end, after a pulsating match, Marlow finished on top, with the margin of victory slightly flattering against a youthful home side who fielded four teenagers.

In Division 1 ROTHERFIELD UNITED picked up their second point of the season as they drew 0-0 at MAIDENHEAD MAGPIES.

WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW RESERVES got their Division 2 campaign off to a disastrous start as they were thrashed 10-0 at FC WOODLEY.

HENLEY TOWN RESERVES lost their opening Division 3 match of the season as they went down 3-2 to HURST at the Triangle.

A youthful home side dominated the opening stages of the match thanks to good passing and utilising the wings.

Midway through the half Henley right back Jason Hopes made a darting run into the visitors’ penalty area where he was hauled down for a spot kick. Owen Darani saw his penalty saved by the Hurst keeper but Dan Sykes was on hand to score from the rebound.

The lead only lasted a couple of minutes as Hurst won a free kick on the edge of the Henley penalty area and a visiting player stepped up and tucked the ball away in the top corner giving Henley keeper Chris Taylor no chance.

Just before half-time the home side had a penalty appeal turned down.

Henley started the brighter of the two teams in the second half and went ahead once again when a Nico Cheesman cross was headed home by Darani. Shortly after Nick Holzer saw a long range shot pushed away by the Hurst keeper.

The visitors levelled from a corner before taking the lead 10 minutes from time.

Adam Henley, Josh Collin and Arron Finch all put in good displays for the hosts while veteran player John Wylie came off the bench late in the game.

Sam Fuller netted twice for GORING UNITED as his side won 3-2 at BRAYBROOKE. Jack Purser netted the visitors’ other goal of the game in a match that saw Andrew Symonds sent off after 75 minutes for United.

Elsewhere in the division WARGRAVE thrashed HIGHMOOR/IBIS ATHLETIC 7-1.

Wargrave took the lead after 10 minutes through Shaun Kitzinger before Stuart Moss made it 2-0 on the half hour mark from the penalty spot. Moss added a third five minutes before half time. Callum Alliston made it 4-0 shortly after half-time before Moss made it 5-0 on the hour. Highmoor pulled a goal back before Moss scored his fourth goal and Jack Morris smashed a 40-yard volley into an open goal after a poor clearance from the goalkeeper. In Division 4 GORING UNITED RESERVES crashed to a 2-0 home defeat against WHITE EAGLES RESERVES.