Hurricanes pick up point despite draw

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U18s picked up a point from their opening East Berks League Division 1 match of the season as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to WHITCHURCH U18s.

Both sides played at a high tempo maintaining some good passing and movement. Henley shaded possession and created some promising shooting opportunities, most on target.

However, it was Whitchurch who finished the first half in the lead with a well-executed volley.

A change of shape worked well for the home side who resumed their attacking intent, again creating a high number of shots on target. Whitchurch remained determined and dangerous on the break.

The equaliser came early in the second half with a cross from Carder which managed to curl in the far corner. The last 10 minutes became frenetic with chances at both ends.

AFC Henley Hurricanes U18s: Henry Harmer, Max Gosby, Jack Lambourne, Ryan Lynskey, Emil Rayfield, James Goulden, Jack Earle, Harry Roe, Joe Neighbour, Harry Green, Alex Martinez, George Carder.

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U16s ran out 2-1 winners against visitors REEVES RANGERS BLUES U16s in their Division 2 clash.

The home team started the brighter, taking control of the midfield with Pawel Kaczorowski and Jake Jones forcing a number of saves from the Reeves keeper in the opening minutes. Their pressure told on 10 minutes when Kaczorowski’s shot was saved by the keeper but the ball fell to Jones who calmly slotted home.

Top scorer Christian Oswald came off the bench and combined well with Gabriel Langford down the left hand side, but the Hurricanes were unable to convert their crosses and forays into the area.

Late in the half, Reeves had a few half chances and a ball came out to their midfielder whose rasping drive was well tipped over by Sam Butler at full stretch, with the ball destined for the top corner.

The second half continued in much the same vein. Will Lebeau’s return to the team helped the Hurricanes to dominate the midfield.

Sam Clark and Jones combined well down the right hand side to create a number of opportunities and the pressure finally told when Kaczorowski threaded the ball to Jones on the right of the area, who flashed his shot past the keeper into the bottom corner on 60 minutes.

Minutes later man-of-the-match Jones laid the ball back to Langford outside the area but his left foot drive thumped the post and out to safety.

The Hurricanes were denied a third goal when the ball appeared to have crossed the line but was ruled out by the referee. Soon after Ed Lawrence took a boot to the face which cut him below the eye, but the skipper soldiered on at the heart of defence.

Reeves scored with just a few minutes to go when the Hurricanes failed to clear, but the home team held firm in a few, nervy final minutes to secure victory.

AFC HENLEY HOTSPURS U13s crashed to a 12-2 defeat at home to HEART OF TEDDLOTHIAN U13s at Henley YMCA.

The Hotspurs found themselves a goal down within the first minute and eventually began to get back into the game and then scored as the ball crossed from the right found Angus Carle unmarked at the far post to slot home. Heart of Teddlothian scored again to lead 2-1 at half-time.

Heart of Teddlothian were able to bring on substitutes at half-time to freshen things up and they scored freely throughout the second half to finish comfortable winners.

Jack Carter scored a consolation goal for the hosts while Jackson Meredith was named man-of-the-match for the Hotspurs.

AFC HENLEY HARRIERS U10s won 2-1 at ASCOT UNITED CHARGERS U10s in their first away game of the season. Henley kicked off the first quarter on the front foot playing some good passing football and putting a lot of pressure on the Ascot goal. The Harriers got an early break when Joshua Bentley wrong-footed the goalkeeper, and slotted in from close range with his left foot after a cross from Charlie Rees.

The Ascot captain was a constant thorn in the Harriers’ side, and it was he who got Ascot back in the game after he won the ball back just outside the box and then shot the ball past Millie Blumire to bring Ascot level in the second quarter. Henley continued to play good attacking and passing football though to keep Ascot on the back foot and finally got the reward when Leo Golledge sent a looping shot back into the box after a clearance to beat the keeper.

The Harriers continued to try and get the third goal to kill the game off but play became more frenetic with end-to-end play. A couple of fine saves from Freddie Coultas managed to keep the lead for Henley, whilst the Ascot keeper continued to perform heroics in the home goal. Man-of-the-match for the Harriers was captain Oliver Butler who defended well.

AFC HENLEY HOTSPURS U9s came from 2-0 down to win their first ever league game 3-2 at HEARTS OF TEDDLOTHIAN JAGUARS U9s.

Hotspurs got off to a shaky start, with the opponents scoring after less than five minutes. Hotspurs showed good character and upped their game.

However, despite some saves from the Henley goalkeeper, the Jaguars managed to convert again just before the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter the Jaguars kept putting pressure on Hotspurs while Aedan Griggs managed to create some powerful shots at goal, all of which were saved by the keeper.

Finn Dimmestol and Corey Sartin defended impressively, and accurate passing between Adam Meakin and Griggs led to several chances. Henley pulled a goal back when Griggs embarked on a sprint towards goal before finishing coolly.

The third quarter saw a lot of activity in front of the Hotspurs’ goal with Leo Vanni showing some good marking skills. Solid defending from Arthur Edwards and some good positioning from Roxanna Schoenmakers, prevented the Jaguars from scoring.

In the final quarter the Henley players fought together as a team, using the space wisely. This soon culminated Max Sheriff scoring the equaliser.

Soon after Griggs netted his second of the game with a shot to wrap up the side’s win.