Donegan duo on target as side make progress

EMMER GREEN progressed to the second round of the Tilehurst Charity Cup with a 6-1 win against SOUTHCOTE COLTS A at Linear Park on Sunday.

The visitors took the lead after Ryan Adams was fouled in the box and Daniel Donegan scored from the spot.

Southcote fought back at the start of the second half and grabbed an equaliser before Emmer Green upped their game and hit a second when Andy Rossiter got on the end of Ryan Adams’s cross to fire home from close range.

Adams made it 3-1 with a header after some good work from Craig Fitzpatrick while Daniel Donegan got his side’s fourth of the match beating the keeper one on one.

Emmer Green made some changes and with 15 minutes left on the clock Luke Donegan came on and made an immediate impact getting the fifth and sixth goals of the game.

KIDMORE END/THE MOD also made progress in the competition as they defeated 116 EXILES 4-0 at Gallowstree Common.