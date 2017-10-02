Woodley Wanderers net late spot kick to earn point from 12-goal thriller

A LATE penalty denied HENLEY TOWN all three Division 1 points as they were held to a draw in a 6-6 thriller against WOODLEY WANDERERS RESERVES at the Triangle Ground on Sunday.

Henley took the lead when a corner from Arran Finch was kept alive by Ben Harwood at the back post before Dan Hayden turned a Thomas Chaplin shot into the net.

Soon after a long ball forward by Charlie York fell to Finch who played Hugh Barklem into the Woodley Wanderers penalty area where he was fouled. Hayden stepped up to score from the penalty spot.

Woodley pulled a goal back as they broke forward to find a striker unmarked to tap home. The Wanderers levelled the scores soon after when another attack left Henley outnumbered in the box and the striker beat his defender sliding a ball inside to his team mate who shot home, York getting a hand to it.

Henley were again caught on the counter attack with a long ball that was not cleared and fell to a Woodley striker who fired home to put the visitors 3-2 up. Soon after the Wanderers extended their lead when an 18-yard effort found its way into the back of the net.

Chaplin then beat his man out wide before cutting a ball back to Nico Cheesman who was fouled in the Woodley box. Chaplin converted into the bottom right to reduce the arrears.

A Woodley striker broke down the right side beating his man before crossing to the back post for his strike partner who finished calmly to make it 5-3 to the visitors.

Aaron Brittain then went on a good run into the Woodley half before playing Finch who beat a defender before squaring to Cheesman who fired home.

Good play from Henley then saw Finch play in Barklem through the middle who levelled the scores with a strike into the bottom right hand corner. Henley went 6-5 up when a Chaplin free kick to the back post was headed across the six yard box by Ben Harwood for Barklem to head home. With time running out Woodley were awarded a penalty which they scored to level the match.

Elsewhere in the division SC UNITED are still searching for their first points of the season after they went down 4-2 to BURGHFIELD at Bishopswood on Sunday.

Having started the season with several players out injured, United once again found themselves down the bare bones as Burghfield raced into a 2-0 first half lead with two headed goals.

United’s injury crisis worsened when they lost right back Matt Buckett to a hamstring injury during the interval leaving the side to play the remainder of the match with 10 men.

Despite being a player short United were given a life line early in the second half when striker Paul Read’s outside of the boot cross was volleyed in at the far post by winger Callum Parr-Jones. Burghfield restored their two-goal cushion when a failed clearance from a corner was bundled into the net.

The visitors extended the lead to 4-1 when a ball over the top was brought down for a simple tap-in.

Paul Read made the scoreline more palatable when he latched on to the end of a Seb Barton through ball before dummying the keeper and chipping into the net late on.