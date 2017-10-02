Red Kites are penalty kings after winning cup shoot-out

HENLEY Town progressed to the second round of the Perpetua Press Hellenic League Floodlit Cup on Tuesday night after winning a penalty shoot-out 4-3 at home to AFC Aldermaston after the two sides drew 3-3 after extra time at the Triangle Ground.

AFC Aldermaston took the lead after 10 minutes through former Henley player Matt Baldwin. The game was end to end with two evenly matched sides for most of the first half with very few chances but Harry Campbell rattled the cross bar with a long-range shot for the hosts.

The visitors scored a second goal through Joe Cummunsky from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute after Henley keeper Michael Rundle was adjudged to have fouled Callum Eaton.

After the break Henley attacked and the skilful Musa Drummeft struck the cross bar direct from a free kick in the 50th minute.

The Red Kites pulled a goal back two minutes later when skipper Luke Blakebrough headed home from a Rupen Limbu corner on the left.

The hosts now saw light at the end of the tunnel and upped their game and equalised on the hour when Chris Hood beat Tom Cruickshank with a shot from 20 yards out. Henley were now on top but found it hard to beat the stubborn Atoms defence as the match went into extra time.

Henley continued to press and Fraser Mowat had a shot tipped over by Cruickshank while Drammeft had an effort cleared off the line.

The Red Kites went 3-2 up after 100 minutes when Matt Leigh drifted in from the left and his shot beat Cruickshank. Both sides kept battling with Henley defending well but Brooking pulled his side level again in the 110th minute to force a penalty shoot-out which Henley won 4-3.

Henley’s scorers in the shoot out were Hood, Mowat, Blakebrough and Matt Leigh. Rundle saved one of the Aldermaston spot kicks whilst another went wide of the post.

HENLEY TOWN crashed out of the ‘Buildbase’ FA Vase at the second qualifying round stage on Saturday in North East London on Edgware Town’s 3G pitch at Silver Jubilee Park.

It took the visitors time to settle on the plastic pitch and the home side took the lead in the 17th minute when Henley were caught out when Edgware’s player manager Fergus Moore sneaked in at the far post to head a left wing cross past Cosmin Mariah.

Henley never gave up and Josh Gillespie came close with a header from a Rupen Limbu cross but they were caught out in the 35th minute when Mikel James chased a long ball to score to make it 2-0. Just before half-time the hosts made it 3-0 when a corner on the left was headed home by Omalolu Onabolu.

The Red Kites opened the second half brightly and went close on a number of occasions without ever being able to add the final touch.

The match was sealed in the 58th minute when Dan Pett scored the goal of the game to make it 4-0.

Henley appealed for a penalty on the hour mark when a Limbu shot seemed to be handled on the line but the referee waved play on. Chris Hood then had a shot just clear the bar while Gillespie headed over. The Red Kites fought to the end but lack of that finishing touch denied them even a consolation goal for their efforts against their opponents who play a step higher in the national non-league pyramid.

Henley Town: Cosmin Mariah; Jack Baldwin, Will Jaycock, Luke Blakebrough, Harry Campbell, Josh Gillespie, Fraser Mowat, Francois Ali (Ben French, 70 mins), Musa Drammeft, Chris Hood, Rupen Limbu. Substitutes: Silviu Tansie, Ryan Szram.