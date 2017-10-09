Wildish saves the day for Rotherfield United

HOSTS Rotherfield United progressed to the second round of the Berkshire Trophy Centre Senior Cup after beating Wokingham and Emmbrook Reserves in a penalty shootout at Bishopswood last Saturday.

United started well with a very attacking line up, fielding three 18-year-olds in attack.

The early dominance didn’t lead to a goal and Wokingham took the lead on the stroke of half-time when they fired in from six yards following a long throw.

Rotherfield continued to have the majority of possession in the second half and equalised when Tom Candish showed good strength and composure to hold off the Wokingham defender and lay it off to Scott Brown who fired home.

Wokingham then had a player sent off for a two-footed lunge but Rotherfield could not make the extra man count and the game went through to penalties with limited chances for either team.

Grant Wildish was the hero in the penalty shootout, saving two Wokingham penalties and the blushes of captain Richardson who skied his effort over the bar.